Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

DSGN stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $241.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DSGN. Piper Sandler upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.