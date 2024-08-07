Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.