Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on K. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.33.

K opened at C$11.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.08. The firm has a market cap of C$14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total value of C$6,499,680.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

