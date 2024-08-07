Desjardins Weighs in on First Capital Realty Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FCR opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

