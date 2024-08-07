Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.3% per year over the last three years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,725,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,854. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

