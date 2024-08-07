Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Price Performance

TSE DXT traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.95. 241,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,012. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.13 and a 12 month high of C$6.35. The company has a market cap of C$381.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.51349 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. In related news, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Insiders have bought 37,737 shares of company stock worth $205,740 over the last 90 days. 51.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.