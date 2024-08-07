DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFILF remained flat at $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.10.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

