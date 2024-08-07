DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFILF remained flat at $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.10.
About DFI Retail Group
