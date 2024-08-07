DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of DFIHY stock remained flat at $7.95 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395. DFI Retail Group has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
