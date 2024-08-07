Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.38. 1,454,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.74.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.