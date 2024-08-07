Diversified Healthcare Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:DHCNL)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

