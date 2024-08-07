Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Declares Final Dividend of $0.08

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.04.
Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile
