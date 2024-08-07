DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,308 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7,507.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,301,000 after buying an additional 1,118,782 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,718,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after acquiring an additional 431,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 330,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $250,373.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,110.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at $866,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

