DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

