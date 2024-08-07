DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after buying an additional 8,500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,192 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 166,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,956. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 25.24 and a quick ratio of 25.24. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

