DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,739,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after buying an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after buying an additional 1,552,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after buying an additional 674,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

