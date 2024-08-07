DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

