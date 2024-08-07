DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,413 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $90,900,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.