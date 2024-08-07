DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,424 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hershey by 20.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 47.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $230.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.83.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

