DNB Asset Management AS Buys 376 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after purchasing an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $118,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6,428.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $229.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.