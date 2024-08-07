DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 525.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $304.46 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.47 and its 200 day moving average is $353.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

