DNB Asset Management AS Has $306,000 Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,640,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 885,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 271,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. 36,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,627. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.