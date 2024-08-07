DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,851,000 after acquiring an additional 209,331 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 191,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $18,379,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

