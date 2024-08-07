DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 27 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $246,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NVR by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NVR by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748 shares of company stock worth $6,148,835. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $8,273.75 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,886.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,698.51.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

