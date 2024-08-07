DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 7,153 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,798,000 after purchasing an additional 507,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.