DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,405 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,325 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

