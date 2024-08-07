Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DPUKY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.50.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

