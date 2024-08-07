Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DPUKY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.50.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Trading Halts Explained
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.