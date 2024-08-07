Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.04. 3,365,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

