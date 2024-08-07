Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27,671.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,605,000 after acquiring an additional 477,602 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $10.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.29. 3,740,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

