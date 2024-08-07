Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 9,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,630,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381,443. The stock has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.