Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 414 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. 13,454,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,474,616. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,660 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,833 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.