Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 140 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.54.

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.81. 5,005,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,438. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.