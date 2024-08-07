Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.31. 5,798,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average is $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

