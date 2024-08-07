Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. 7,398,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,923. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

