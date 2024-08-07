Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.02

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 19777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 67.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

