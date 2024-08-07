e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.33 and last traded at $186.84. Approximately 392,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,574,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,842 shares of company stock valued at $18,168,973 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,984,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

