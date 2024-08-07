eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of eBay by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,362 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in eBay by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in eBay by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 498,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

eBay Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

