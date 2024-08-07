eCash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.49 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $599.66 million and $17.49 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00560575 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000124 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,739,729,673,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,739,732,798,091 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

