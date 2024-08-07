Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Ecovyst Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $726.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Ecovyst’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

