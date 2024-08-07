Edgewell Personal Care Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Edgewell Personal Care has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 3,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,847. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

