Electroneum (ETN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.63 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $37.46 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,630,505 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

