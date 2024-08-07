Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$17.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 4.4 %
EMR traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. 1,399,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.18. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
