Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$17.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 4.4 %

EMR traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. 1,399,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.18. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

