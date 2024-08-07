Emily M. Leproust Sells 5,139 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $205,200.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,748.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ TWST traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,113. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 16.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4,133.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,891 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

