Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ENTA traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 66,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $266.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.60.
In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181. 13.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
