Endeavor Group (EDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts expect Endeavor Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,309 over the last three months. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

