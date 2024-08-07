Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 404,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

