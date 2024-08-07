Enjin Coin (ENJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.49 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $209.86 million and approximately $26.49 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,826,110,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,664,826,446 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ's role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform's aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology."

