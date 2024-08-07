Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Enstar Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ESGRP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 196,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,771. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

