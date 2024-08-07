Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295,162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 228.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

