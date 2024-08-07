Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HVT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $463.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

