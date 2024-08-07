Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CANADA GOOSE-TS’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:GOO)

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$358.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.00 million.

